Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Reduced by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $413.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average is $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

