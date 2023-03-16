F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White Sells 170 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $23,577.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,514.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $24,862.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total transaction of $24,916.90.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.57. 99,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,421. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.94. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.41.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in F5 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in F5 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in F5 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in F5 by 26.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

