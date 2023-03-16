Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Acquires $25,580.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Neil J. Kaback bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,597 shares in the company, valued at $314,595.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Farmers National Banc Trading Up 1.8 %
FMNB stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $484.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FMNB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 215,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.
