Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Acquires $25,580.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Neil J. Kaback bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,597 shares in the company, valued at $314,595.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 1.8 %

FMNB stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $484.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMNB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 215,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.