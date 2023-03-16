Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.57

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 57324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FPI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $518.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.01%.

In other news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,795.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $313,060 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

