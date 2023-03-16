FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of FB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Price Performance

FBK stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 100,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,069. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.53 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in FB Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.