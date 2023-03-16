FDM Group (LON:FDM) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.19) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

LON:FDM traded up GBX 11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 817 ($9.96). 35,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,321. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 808.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 738.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £892.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2,686.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 591 ($7.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,162 ($14.16).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,666.67%.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 764 ($9.31) per share, with a total value of £496.60 ($605.24). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 186 shares of company stock valued at $148,657. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

