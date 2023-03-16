FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.69, RTT News reports. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx updated its FY23 guidance to $13.80-14.40 EPS.

NYSE FDX traded up $8.75 on Thursday, reaching $204.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,560,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.45. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

