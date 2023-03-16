FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.80-14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.00.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $8.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,367,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,260. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.99 and its 200 day moving average is $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 552,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

