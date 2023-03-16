Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RACE. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.06.

Ferrari Stock Down 2.5 %

RACE stock opened at $256.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.00. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $274.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

