Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

FCOM stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $497.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $46.88.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

