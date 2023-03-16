Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 13th total of 77,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Up 3.9 %

FRGI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $219.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.