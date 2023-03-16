Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 13th total of 77,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Up 3.9 %
FRGI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $219.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
Read More
