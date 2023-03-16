Filecoin Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $5.87 or 0.00023629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $814.32 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 405,511,911 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

