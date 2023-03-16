Financial Analysis: Invacare (IVCRQ) versus The Competition

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 50 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Invacare to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Invacare and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Invacare alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 290 1072 2254 81 2.58

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 27.65%. Given Invacare’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -205.57% -85.94% -23.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invacare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Invacare and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.21 billion $110.89 million 7.80

Invacare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invacare rivals beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.