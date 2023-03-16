FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in February

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,044,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 5,642,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FCBBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €15.50 ($16.67) to €17.20 ($18.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

OTCMKTS:FCBBF remained flat at $17.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $17.70.

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

