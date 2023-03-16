FinVolution Group (FINV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.
FinVolution Group has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
FinVolution Group Price Performance
Shares of FINV stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on FINV. UBS Group upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.68 to $5.08 in a report on Wednesday.
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FinVolution Group (FINV)
