FinVolution Group (FINV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.

FinVolution Group has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FINV stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 86,789 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FINV. UBS Group upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.68 to $5.08 in a report on Wednesday.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

