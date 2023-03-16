Firestone Capital Management Purchases 20,765 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 5.3% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Firestone Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after buying an additional 102,802 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.