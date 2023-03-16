First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Price Performance

FBNC opened at $36.08 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.