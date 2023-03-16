First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
First Busey Trading Down 2.5 %
BUSE opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. First Busey has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter worth $386,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 11.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,216,000 after purchasing an additional 117,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 38.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
