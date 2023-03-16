First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at First Community Bankshares

In other news, CFO David D. Brown sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $30,193.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,867.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Community Bankshares Stock Up 4.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCBC stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,255. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $459.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.