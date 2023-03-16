First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,311 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFE opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.