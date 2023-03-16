First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,621 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

