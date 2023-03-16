First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,174,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $198.59 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.86 and a 200-day moving average of $201.07. The firm has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

