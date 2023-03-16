First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,206 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.0 %

SYK stock opened at $273.03 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

