First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 149 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. XR Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $428,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $473.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

