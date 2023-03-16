First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 187,361 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187,361 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,130,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.