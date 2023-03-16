First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 3,013 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,031,000 after buying an additional 583,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after purchasing an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,099,000 after purchasing an additional 101,556 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,770,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.