First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 416 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nucor were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 972.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $144.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

