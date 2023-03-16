First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Merchants by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.