First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 533 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Broadcom by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 5,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $619.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $595.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a market cap of $258.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

