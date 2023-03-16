First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,818 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading

