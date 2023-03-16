First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $125.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

