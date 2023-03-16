First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after buying an additional 345,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,733,000 after acquiring an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.1 %

PSX opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.41. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

