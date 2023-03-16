First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $973,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

