First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

