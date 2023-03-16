First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after buying an additional 1,123,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

UNH opened at $465.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $434.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.03 and its 200 day moving average is $511.47.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

