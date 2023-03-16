First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 270 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH opened at $66.95 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

