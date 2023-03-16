First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First of Long Island Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FLIC opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. First of Long Island has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First of Long Island by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

