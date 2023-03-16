First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $152.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.00.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.00. 666,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,744. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $218.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Articles

