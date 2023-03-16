First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CARZ stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $59.80.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

