Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Update

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 6,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.26 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

