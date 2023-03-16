Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.