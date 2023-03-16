Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Down 3.3%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 3,363,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,424,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FSR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

Fisker Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fisker by 366.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,300 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fisker by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,583,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fisker by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,909 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fisker by 6,259.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,089,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Fisker by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,092 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

