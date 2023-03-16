Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.08. 649,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $212.56.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 150,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after buying an additional 61,404 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Five Below by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.