Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 342,600 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 362,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,102,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluent by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 228,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluent by 383.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

FLNT stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Fluent has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.36.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

