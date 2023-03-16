Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Flushing Financial Stock Performance
FFIC opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Louis C. Grassi bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,932.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial
About Flushing Financial
Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flushing Financial (FFIC)
