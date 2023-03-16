Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $245,100.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Flywire Stock Up 0.3 %
Flywire stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.