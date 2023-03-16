Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $245,100.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flywire Stock Up 0.3 %

Flywire stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

