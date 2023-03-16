Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells $360,150.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,155.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,031,200.00.

FLYW traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 694,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,244. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLYW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,639 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

