Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 3,626 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,626 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $95,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $91,124.80.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $189,316.96.

On Friday, January 27th, Peter Butterfield sold 10,110 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $273,071.10.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $204,805.10.

FLYW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. 694,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Flywire’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

