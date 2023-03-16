Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.78

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Foresight Solar Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FSFL stock opened at GBX 110.35 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 121.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Foresight Solar Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 99.36 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 125.54 ($1.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £673.08 million, a PE ratio of 345.63 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.88.

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

