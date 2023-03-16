Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 26.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,643. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

